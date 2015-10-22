UPDATE 3-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault CEO - WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
Oct 22 Orange Polska :
* Orange Polish unit CFO said on Thursday that the company has sold around 100 million zlotys' ($26.5 million) worth of real estate this year.
* In total, Orange Polska has put up for sale around 800 million zlotys' worth of real estate, CFO Maciej Nowohonski told a media conference. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7800 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
May 11 American International Group is planning to name former company executive Brian Duperreault as chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday.
May 11 Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call: