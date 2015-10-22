Oct 22 Orange Polska :

* Orange's Polish unit CEO said on Thursday the net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio will stand at 2.2 next year, with 1.9-2.0 at the end of 2015.

* The price the unit agreed to pay for the 4G broadband spectrum is below what it had expected, the unit's chief financial officer told a media conference. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)