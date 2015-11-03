Nov 3 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said
on Tuesday debt refinancing boosted the group's third-quarter
gross profit by 296 million zlotys ($76.5 million).
* The refinancing also increased the group's income tax in
the third quarter of 2015 by around 56 million zlotys, Cyfrowy
said.
* In September, Cyfrowy signed 12.5 billion zlotys worth of
five-year loan agreements to refinance its debt, expecting to
cut debt costs by about 380 million zlotys a year.
* The group will present its third-quarter results on Nov.
12.
($1 = 3.8685 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)