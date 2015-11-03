Nov 3 Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday debt refinancing boosted the group's third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys ($76.5 million).

* The refinancing also increased the group's income tax in the third quarter of 2015 by around 56 million zlotys, Cyfrowy said.

* In September, Cyfrowy signed 12.5 billion zlotys worth of five-year loan agreements to refinance its debt, expecting to cut debt costs by about 380 million zlotys a year.

* The group will present its third-quarter results on Nov. 12.