BRIEF-Kenedix Retail REIT will raise 898.2 mln yen in private placement of new units
* Says it plans to issue 4,000 units via private placement and will raise 898.2 million yen in total, with subscription date May 16 and payment date on May 17
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* Polish stock exchange said on Tuesday that the shoe retailer CCC would replace coal mine Bogdanka in Warsaw's blue chip index WIG20 starting from December 21.
* The decision results from the bourse's quarterly revision of the indices.
(Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference: