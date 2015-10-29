BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen Q1 like-for-like rental growth of 3.3 pct
* Q1 increase in FFO I by 11 % to approximately EUR 113 million
Oct 29 Atenor Group SA :
* Announces acquisition from BNP Paribas Fortis of 100 pct of the shares of Hexaten S.A., owner of the Nysdam office building in La Hulpe
* Intends to reposition this building on the office market, and will in the long term examine its redevelopment alternatives
* Confirms that its subsidiary "L'Immobilière de la Petite Ile", following a public tender by CITYDEV.BRUSSELS, has been awarded a development contract
* This mostly residential project will be part of the second phase of the CITY DOCKS urban complex in Anderlecht
