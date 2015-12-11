Dec 11 Elior Participations SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 5.67 billion euros compared to
5.34 billion euros ($5.84 billion) a year ago
* FY EBITDA is 475 million euros compared to 447 million
euros a year ago
* FY net profit group share is 107 million euros compared
to 48 million euros year ago
* FY dividend is 0.32 euro, up 60 pct compared to last year
* Expects organic growth higher than 3 pct for FY 2015-2016
* Expects EBITDA margin higher than 8.6 pct for FY 2015-2016
* Expects significant growth in net result per share for FY
2015-2016
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
