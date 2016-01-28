Jan 28 Cegedim SA :

* Q4 revenue 143.4 million euros ($156.98 million) versus 138.5 million euros year ago, up 3.5 percent

* FY revenue 509.9 million euros versus 493.5 million euros year ago, up 3.3 percent

* For 2016, the group believes it can achieve stable revenues and EBITDA

* Is adjusting its 2015 EBITDA growth forecast downward from 5 pct to stable

