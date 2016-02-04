BRIEF-Constellium signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4 Bonduelle SAS :
* H1 revenue 1.01 billion euros vs 1.02 billion euros ($1.13 billion) year ago
* Records another semester of strong growth, in line with its annual target
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs multi-year contract with Robert Bosch to double its supply of anti-lock braking system (ABS) fabricated profiles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S