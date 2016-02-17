BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia announces election of John Ho as its new chairman
* Appointment of John Murphy as an additional non-executive director, who will also be deputy chairman
Feb 17 Groupe Fnac SA :
* FY revenue 3.88 billion euros versus 3.90 billion euros year ago
* FY current operating profit 85 million euros versus 77 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 48 million euros versus 41 million euros year ago
* In the longer term, Fnac confirms its objective to "stand-alone" of current operating profitability above 3 pct
