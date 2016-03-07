March 7 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :

* H1 net income group share 3.6 million euros vs 3.7 million euros ($4.07 million) year ago

* H1 current operating income 7.1 million euros vs 6.3 million euros year ago

* Intends to continue its global growth around 10 pct with the aim of maintaining its operating profitability level

