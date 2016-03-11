BRIEF-Apranga signs franchise agreement with Orsay
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
March 11 Samse SA :
* FY revenue 1.20 billion euros ($1.34 billion) vs 1.20 billion euros year ago
* FY operating profit 46.2 million euros vs 45.4 million euros year ago
* FY net profit attributable to samse shareholders 32.1 million euros vs 36.1 million euros year ago
* Proposes to the general meeting to distribute a net dividend per share of 2.10 euro
