BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 arGEN X BV :
* FY operating loss of EUR 15.6 million versus loss of EUR 10.7 million year ago
* FY net loss of EUR 15.3 million versus loss of EUR 10.3 million year ago
* Cash position at Dec. 31 is EUR 42.3 million versus EUR 56.0 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 6.9 million versus EUR 3.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INTENDS TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH DISTRIBUTOR THERAMED AG IN SWITZERLAND