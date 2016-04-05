BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology to invest 5 mln yuan to set up wholly owned software unit
* Says it will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned software unit
April 5 1000Mercis SA :
* FY net profit 5.6 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 9.5 million euros versus 10.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes 0.3 euros per share dividend for FY 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1RCjyWX
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will invest 5 million yuan to set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned software unit
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31