April 6 Le Noble Age SA :

* FY net income group share EUR 11.1 million versus EUR 10.1 million year ago

* FY current operating income EUR 35.0 million versus EUR 27.4 million year ago

* FY revenue EUR 424.8 million versus EUR 356.2 million year ago

* Sees 2016 revenue from operations higher than EUR 380 million

* Will propose dividend of EUR 0.16 per share