BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
April 6 U10 SA :
* FY revenue 238.2 million euros ($271.88 million) vs 224.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 11.8 million euros vs 14.6 million euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 6.8 million euros vs 8.4 million euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.21 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday, gaining on technical buying and hopes that China could soon boost imports of U.S. beef, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures surged 3 percent, rising by their daily trading limit of 4.500 cents late in the session in a rebound from declines earlier this week. The lower prices made it profitable for feedlots to buy cattle for fatt