April 12 Median Technologies SA :

* FY operating loss 5.7 million euros ($1.14 million) vs loss of 4.5 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 3.9 million euros vs 1.5 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 5.5 million euros vs loss of 4.5 million euros year ago

* At December 31, 2015, order backlog stood at 21.3 million euros vs 11 million euros on December 31, 2014

* At December 31, 2015, Median Technologies had a solid balance sheet and 30.3 million euros in net cash

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)