BRIEF-Factor Therapeutics appoints Rosalind Wilson as CEO
* Rosalind Wilson will commence as CEO on 19th of June 2017
April 27 Stallergenes Greer Plc :
* FY total revenue 273.1 million euros versus 312.7 million euros ($354.01 million) year ago, pro forma not audited
* FY net loss 8.8 million euros versus profit of 47.6 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited
* FY operating loss 31.8 million euros versus profit of 62.2 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited
* Board does not recommend the payment of dividend
* Financial targets will be announced in Q3 2016 Source text : bit.ly/1pFCEjC
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
WASHINGTON, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will include cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.