BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28Alten SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 421.3 million euros ($477.1 million) vs 382.4 million euros a year ago, up 10.2 pct
* Will realise a positive organic growth in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1WUMegd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 2.89 percent stake of shares for up to 100 million yen during the period from May 18 to Dec. 22