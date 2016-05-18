May 18 Devoteam SA :

* Q1 revenue 133.4 million euros versus 115.5 million euros ($130.25 million) last year

* Confirms its FY target turnover of between 525 and 535 million euros and operating margin above 7.5 pct of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1TjVBRI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)