BRIEF-Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
May 18 Devoteam SA :
* Q1 revenue 133.4 million euros versus 115.5 million euros ($130.25 million) last year
* Confirms its FY target turnover of between 525 and 535 million euros and operating margin above 7.5 pct of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1TjVBRI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
* Request For Resumption Of Trading From Suspension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)