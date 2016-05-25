BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 Retail Estates SA :
* FY net current result (excluding portfolio result) increases by 27.40 pct to 36.47 million euros ($40.69 million)
* FY net rental income up by 17.03 pct to 61.68 million euros by expansion real estate portfolio by 19.55 pct to 1,000.80 million euros
* FY occupancy rate remains high (98.22 pct)
* Proposed dividend amounts to 3.20 euro (+3.23 pct compared to last financial year) Source text: bit.ly/1TKOBAU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.