Nov 26 Cegedim SA :

* Q3 revenue 120.4 million euros ($127.71 million) versus 116.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 20.0 million euros versus 21.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month consolidated profit group share 23.3 million euros versus loss of 12.8 million euros year ago

* Reiterates its target of 2015 like-for-like revenue growth of 1.0 pct for continuing activities, and a 5.0 pct increase in EBITDA

* Group does not anticipate any significant acquisitions for 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1R8IRzg

