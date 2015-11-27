Nov 27 Retail Estates SA :
* H1 rental income 29.6 million euros ($31.4 million), up
14.58 percent
* Occupancy rate on Sept. 30 at 98.17 percent, compared with
98.78 percent on March 31
* Fair value of real estate portfolio (project developments
included) 975.8 million euros at Sept. 30
* H1 net current result up by 23.98 percent to 16.7 million
euros
* NAV (fair value) per share 49.14 euros (excluding 50
percent of the expected dividend) on Sept. 30 versus 47.33 euros
(excluding dividend) on March 31
* Expected dividend of 3.20 euros gross per share is
confirmed
* H1 operating income 27.0 million euros versus 23.5 million
euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1OkwhMs
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
