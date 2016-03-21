March 21 Emakina Group SA :

* FY income of 70,340,000 euros ($79.23 million), up 25 percent

* FY EBIDTA of 6,070,000 euros, growth of 50 percent

* FY net profit 1.1 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago

* Expects an organic increase in its sales at a figure for the year 2016 as a whole based on the commercial debt