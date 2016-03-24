BRIEF-Auscann secures $12 million in institutional placement
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* FY net profit of 61.2 million euros ($68.38 million), up 151.9 percent
* FY group revenue up 22.6 percent to 270 million euros
* FY REBIT up 28.9 percent to 29.6 million euros
* Reiterates 2016 financial guidance issued in Feb. 2016
* Will recommend a total dividend of 1.39 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Andrew Shine has tendered his resignation as ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: