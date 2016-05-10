Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
May 10 Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue of 106.5 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 126.5 million euros a year ago
* Sees FY revenue from operations of 380 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1WYp9ZJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday:
* MTBC announces closing of $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: