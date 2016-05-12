BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
(Adds source text)
May 12 Ubisoft :
* FY sales 1.39 billion euros ($1.58 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros year ago
* Fy non-IFRS operating income 169.0 million euros versus 170.5 million euros year ago
* Fy non-IFRS net income 129.0 million euros versus 112.6 million euros year ago
* 2016-17 targets confirmed
* Expects Q1 2016-17 sales to amount to approximately 125.0 million euros, up 29 pct on Q1 2015-16
* 2018-19 operating margin targeted to reach 20 pct and free cash flow expected to come in at around 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.