BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare releases device to treat obstructive sleep apnea
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
July 18 Virbac SA :
* Reports Q2 revenue of 218.6 million euros ($242.1 million) versus 220.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 430.0 million euros versus 432.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd
KINSHASA, May 21 A fourth person has likely died from Ebola in remote northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization said on Sunday, as the overall number of cases rose to 37 from 29.