July 27 Teleperformance SE :

* H1 revenue 1.69 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.66 billion euros year ago

* H1 EBITA before non-recurring items 150 million versus eur 144 million year ago

* H1 net profit group share eur 86 million euros versus 83 million euros year ago

* Confirms and refines FY guidance, targeting like-for-like revenue growth of around + 7 pct and ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 10.3 pct

* Expects to maintain a high level of net free cash flow in 2016