BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Carmat :
* H1 total operating income 96,827 euros ($108,901) vs 2,854 euros year ago
* H1 operating loss of 11.3 million euros vs loss of 9.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 10.2 million euros vs loss of 8.2 million euros year ago
* Cash position of 43.4 million euros at June 30, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
WASHINGTON, May 15 The White House said on Monday that less than $70,000 had been paid in ransom in the wake of the global "WannaCry" cyber attack and that it is aware of no instances in which a payment has led to the recovery of data.