BRIEF-Thaihot Group gets approval to issue 7 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes
Sept 14 Aedifica SA :
* Acquisition of a portfolio of three senior housing sites in the Netherlands
* Three senior housing sites in the Netherlands, totalling 446 units
* Contractual value: approx. 73 million euros ($82.15 million)
* Operator: Stichting Vitalis Residentiele Woonvormen
* Levy could encourage banks to change funding strategy - analysts