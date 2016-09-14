Sept 14 Aedifica SA :

* Acquisition of a portfolio of three senior housing sites in the Netherlands

* Three senior housing sites in the Netherlands, totalling 446 units

* Contractual value: approx. 73 million euros ($82.15 million)

* Operator: Stichting Vitalis Residentiele Woonvormen