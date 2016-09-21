BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
Sept 21 DBV Technologies SA :
* FDA gives fast track status to Viaskin Milk
* Results of phase I/II clinical study of Viaskin Milk should be presented in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.