BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Atos :
* Q3 revenue 2.78 billion euros ($3.05 billion) versus 2.73 billion euros year ago
* All 2016 objectives confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility