BRIEF-Guiyang Xintian Pharmaceutical sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue 17.22 million shares at 18.41 yuan ($2.67) per share to raise up to 317.02 million yuan for its Shenzhen IPO
Oct 28Genticel SA :
* Given the current development stage of its therapeutic vaccines candidates, Genticel has no sales to report for Q3
* Cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments of 21.5 million euros ($23.8 million) as at September 30, 2015, in line with company expectations (vs. 25.2 million euros on June 30, 2015)
* Cash burn during the third quarter (i.e. 3.7 million euros) was driven by continuing investments in the ongoing GTL001 (ProCervix) phase 2 in Europe as well as the set-up of a GTL001 phase 1 in the USA
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.38 percent