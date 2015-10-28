Oct 28Genticel SA :

* Given the current development stage of its therapeutic vaccines candidates, Genticel has no sales to report for Q3

* Cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments of 21.5 million euros ($23.8 million) as at September 30, 2015, in line with company expectations (vs. 25.2 million euros on June 30, 2015)

* Cash burn during the third quarter (i.e. 3.7 million euros) was driven by continuing investments in the ongoing GTL001 (ProCervix) phase 2 in Europe as well as the set-up of a GTL001 phase 1 in the USA

