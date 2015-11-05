Nov 5 Innate Pharma SA :

* Q3 revenue of 10.0 million euros ($10.9 million) vs loss of 55,000 euros a year ago

* 9 month revenue of 13.1 million euros vs 1.0 million euros a year ago

* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments amounting to 269.6 million euros at September 30