BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Philips and Marin General Hospital announce usd 90 million, 15-year strategic partnership
* Collaboration will include technology, design and informatics to develop new, patient-centric hospital bed tower and ambulatory facilities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.