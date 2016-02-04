Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4Le Noble Age SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 105.8 million euros ($118.4 million), up 20.7 pct
* FY revenue of 424.8 million euros, up 19.3 pct Source text: bit.ly/1VQQbzw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals announces Canadian distribution agreement for INSTI HIV-1/HIV-2 antibody test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: