BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Viadeo SA :
* FY revenue of 24.3 million euro vs 26.4 million euro ($28.7 million) a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
LONDON, May 16 Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens.