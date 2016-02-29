BRIEF-Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
Feb 29 Prologue SA :
* FY revenue of 23.1 million euro vs 22.3 million euro ($24.2 million) a year ago, on comparable basis
* Expects to see in H2 2015, a profitability comparable to the one seen in H1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES
LONDON, May 16 Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens.