March 23

* FY revenue of 13.9 million euro vs 10.3 million euro ($11.5 million) a year ago

* FY operating loss of 4.3 million euro vs loss of 6.1 million euro a year ago

* FY net loss of 4.4 million euro vs loss of 6.2 mln a year ago

* Cash position as of Dec 31 of 4.2 million euro

* Says 2016 will be a year of strong growth in revenue

* Expects to start becoming profitable in H2 2016 and to be profitable for FY 2017

($1 = 0.8946 euros)