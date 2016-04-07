BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 22 Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Co Ltd :
April 7Medtech :
* Q3 revenue of 3.1 million euro vs 1.7 million euro ($1.9 million) a year ago
* Cash position at the end of March 2016 of 20.2 million euro vs 23.8 million euro at the end of December 2015
* Says its unit Hangzhou Dental Hospital acquired 60 percent stake in Zhejiang-based health service company (main asset is new head office building of Hangzhou Dental Hospital) for 75 million yuan