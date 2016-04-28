April 28 Lectra SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 62.2 million euros ($70.5 million), up 12 pct

* Q1 income from operations is 7.3 million euros, up 39 pct

* Q1 net income is 5.1 million euros, up 38 pct

* Proposes dividend of 0.3 euros per share

* FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in revenue of 6-12 pct

* FY 2016 objective is to achieve growth in income from operation of 8-25 pct

