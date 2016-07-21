UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
July 21 Argan SA :
* H1 rental income 32.9 million euros ($36.23 million), down 2 pct
* H1 current operating income 30.0 million euros, down 1 pct
* H1 recurring net income 18.8 million euros, down 1 pct
* EPRA triple net asset value per share including rights as of June 30 of 25.7 euro, up 8 pct compared to Dec. 31, 2015
* Occupancy rate as of June 30 of 98 pct at same level as Dec. 31, 2015
* Confirms 2018 objectives of 72 million euros annual rental revenue, net LTV at 60 pct and NAV including rights at 30 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F