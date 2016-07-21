July 21 Argan SA :

* H1 rental income 32.9 million euros ($36.23 million), down 2 pct

* H1 current operating income 30.0 million euros, down 1 pct

* H1 recurring net income 18.8 million euros, down 1 pct

* EPRA triple net asset value per share including rights as of June 30 of 25.7 euro, up 8 pct compared to Dec. 31, 2015

* Occupancy rate as of June 30 of 98 pct at same level as Dec. 31, 2015

* EPRA triple net asset value per share including rights as of June 30 of 25.7 euro, up 8 pct compared to Dec. 31, 2015

* Occupancy rate as of June 30 of 98 pct at same level as Dec. 31, 2015

* Confirms 2018 objectives of 72 million euros annual rental revenue, net LTV at 60 pct and NAV including rights at 30 euro per share