BRIEF-Kingnet Network to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Damartex Sa :
* Q4 revenue of 152.2 million euros ($167.59 million), up 3.0 pct at constant exchange rates
* FY revenue of 717.3 million euros, up 2.6 pct at constant exchange rates Source text: bit.ly/29WeDiS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says four customers of a restaurant of the company had symptom of food poisoning due to virus infection from a staff of this restaurant, on May 12