Nov 16 Genfit SA :

* Announces pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of Elafibranor in patients with NASH following regulatory input

* Initial approval to be based on analysis of first 900 patients, after 72 weeks treatment, based on a single histological surrogate endpoint

* Additional Golden 505 trial data presented at AASLD further demonstrate efficacy, cardiometabolic benefit, safety and good tolerability of Elafibranor

* Pivotal trial will be randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (2:1) phase 3 trial, conducted in approximately 1800 patients

* To support full approval, trial will continue in order to demonstrate impact of Elafibranoron the prevention of cirrhosis and other liver related outcomes