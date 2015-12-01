BRIEF-Tack Fiori International entered into subscription agreement
* Company agreed to subscribe for an aggregate amount of HK$20 million of fund units
Dec 1Miko NV :
* Establishes partnership with Qusotic GmbH & Co.KG in Germany
* Partnership established via German subsidiary Miko Kaffee GmbH
* Miko koffie holds a 75 pct stake in the new Miko Kaffee Germany
May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs.