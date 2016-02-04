BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
Feb 4 Cofinimmo SA :
* Gross rental revenues up 3.8 pct over the last 12 months (down 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis)
* FY fair value investment property portfolio is 3.13 billion euros ($3.50 billion) vs 3.20 billion euros a year ago
* FY property result is 207.5 million euros vs 208.1 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit group share is 104.0 million euros vs a loss of 52.7 million euros a year ago
* FY operating margin is 84.0 pct vs 85.4 pct year ago
* Occupancy rate at Dec 31, 2015 stood at 94.9 pct vs 95.2 pct a year ago
* Projects gross dividend distribution of 5.50 euros per ordinary share for the financial year 2016
* Forecast of the 2015 dividend is maintained at 5.50 euros gross
* Net current result group share: 6.19 eur/share, taking into account a committed investment pipeline of 249.0 million euros over 2016-2018
