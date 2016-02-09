Feb 9 Coface SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.49 billion euros ($1.69 billion) vs 1.44 billion euros a year ago

* FY operating income is 192.3 million euros vs 199.0 million euros a year ago

* FY net income group share is 126.2 million euros vs 125.0 million euros a year ago

* FY combined ratio net of reinsurance is 83.1 pct vs 79.7 pct a year ago

* The group's loss ratio net of reinsurance has stabilized over the last six months, at 52.5 pct

* Says prepared for solvency II; ratio of capital required to cover subscribed risks stands at 147 pct

* Group will propose a dividend of 0.48 euros per share

* In the absence of significant rebound in global activity, targets of growth and profitability for period ending 2016 will not be achieved

