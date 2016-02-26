Feb 26 Carmat SA :
* Announces capital increase plan for a minimum of 50.0
million euros ($55.0 million) (issue premium included)
* Is for further industrial and clinical development to seek
CE mark approval
* A pool of strategic investors will fully subscribe the
50.0 million euro equity financing
* Reserved capital increase may be potentially supplemented
by a private placement among qualified investors of a size yet
to be determined
* Airbus is taking 22.0 pct; Cornovum (Bpifrance &
french state) is taking 34.0 pct
