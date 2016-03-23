BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23Ingenico Group SA :
* Gives 2020 revenue guidance of 4 billion euros ($4.48 billion)
* Gives 2020 EBITDA margin guidance of 22-23 pct (200-300 bsp higher than in the preceding plan)
* In strategic plan 2020: floor for EBITDA to FCF conversion rate is 45 pct
* Strategic plan 2020: dividend policy of a payout ratio of 35 pct confirmed
* Strategic plan 2020: plans to limit capex to about 3-4 pct of revenue over the period
* Group will be stepping up efforts in 2016, expects operating expenses to return to normal from 2017 onwards Source text: bit.ly/1q1tSNT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A