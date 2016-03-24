BRIEF-Auscann secures $12 million in institutional placement
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme
March 24 Celyad Sa
* FY EBIT loss 29.7 million euros ($33.19 million) versus loss of 16.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash and cash equivalents at end FY 100.2 million euros versus 27.6 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 3,000 euros versus 146,000 euros year ago
* FY loss 29.1 million euros versus loss of 16.5 million euros year ago
* Expects completion of NKR-2 dose escalation study in 2016
* Expects initiation of Chart-2 in H2 2016
* Expects top line data of Chart-1 phase III trial by end of June 2016
* Expects initiation of a solid tumor clinical program with NKR-2
* Estimates cash position is sufficient to secure funding of all preclinical and clinical development programs until end 2017
* Andrew Shine has tendered his resignation as ceo