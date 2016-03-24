March 24 Celyad Sa

* FY EBIT loss 29.7 million euros ($33.19 million) versus loss of 16.4 million euros year ago

* Net cash and cash equivalents at end FY 100.2 million euros versus 27.6 million euros year ago

* FY net sales 3,000 euros versus 146,000 euros year ago

* FY loss 29.1 million euros versus loss of 16.5 million euros year ago

* Expects completion of NKR-2 dose escalation study in 2016

* Expects initiation of Chart-2 in H2 2016

* Expects top line data of Chart-1 phase III trial by end of June 2016

* Expects initiation of a solid tumor clinical program with NKR-2

* Estimates cash position is sufficient to secure funding of all preclinical and clinical development programs until end 2017